Two Japan-funded electricity projects opened in Mandi Bahauddin

ISLAMABAD - Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on Monday inaugurated two projects for installation of electricity facilities in district Mandi Bahauddin, Punjab.

The projects are being managed by Hana Development Council, a non-governmental organisation, working to improve health and infrastructure in the region, aim to uplift the quality of life in rural community, especially in Mandi Bahauddin, said a Japan embassy statement.

The government of Japan, under its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Programme, had provided financial assistance of $92,307 under two projects. The grant of $42,818 was allocated in 2019 for provision of sustainable electricity facility to eight (8) communities, and $49,489 granted in 2022 to connect additional seven (7) communities in Mandi Bahauddin.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Japanese Embassy officials, NGO Board Members and community leaders.

Hana Development Council has received Japanese grant assistance three times to date, implementing projects in collaboration with the Japanese Embassy and has been working for more than twenty years to empower the people in vulnerable areas in Pakistan.

The grant of $92,307 provided by the government of Japan is being utilized to improve the living environment of people in region, creating new opportunities and stimulate economic growth by ensuring access to modern energy services.

Akamatsu Shuichi, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony, congratulated Ms Hameeda Waheeduddin, a Member of Punjab Assembly, president of the NGO, for successful completion of these important projects.

Akamatsu emphasised the impact of these initiatives that fifteen communities have now access to the sustainable electricity, these projects have brought a real difference to the daily lives of thousands of people. It is not just about installing power lines and electrical grids. It is about empowering communities and improving lives.

He also stressed that the government of Japan would continue to support the people of Pakistan, to improve their living standards and represented his sincere wish that this project would certainly strengthen the existing relations between the people of Japan and Pakistan.