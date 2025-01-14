Upgraduation of 45 BHUs to provide modern health facilities: DC

KHANEWAL - The ongoing up graduation of 45 basic health units (BHUs) in Khanewal district would make state-of-the-art health facilities available to people of far flung areas.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman, during a visit to BHU at Chak 137/26-L to inspect ongoing revamping work here on Monday, said that the ongoing development reflected Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s commitment to reach out to the rural population with contemporary basic health facilities at their doorstep.

She said that ‘Healthy Punjab’ vision of the Punjab CM was being implemented flawlessly. She ordered buildings department to complete the ongoing work on upgrading BHUs within specified period to enable people start availing modern health facilities.

COUNCIL MEETING DISCUSSES HEALTH FACILITIES

IMPROVEMENT

The 28th meeting of district health council discussed revamp services, facilities and infrastructure at government hospitals here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman while presiding over the meeting at DHQ hospital, received a detailed briefing from officials on the ongoing process of revamping hospitals, RHCs and BHUs besides service delivery and medicines availability at the DHQ hospital. Officials also apprized the DC of the estimate for construction of DHQ hospital boundary wall and universal health insurance. The DC asked officials to ensure that work on up gradation of DHQ hospital and BHUs is completed within specified period.

She reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to continue to work for the improvement in health facilities and service delivery as per orders of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

She ordered doctors and staff to deal with patients and their attendants politely, adding that every patient that enters the hospital is important.