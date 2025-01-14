Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Uzair Baloch acquitted in 2009 Chakiwara murder case

Web Desk
6:20 PM | January 14, 2025
National

The District and Sessions Court in Karachi has acquitted Lyari gang war leader Uzair Baloch in a case involving the 2009 murder of a police officer and two others.

During the proceedings, Advocate Farooq Haider Jatoi, representing Uzair Baloch, contended that his client had no connection to the case and was falsely implicated based on statements from other suspects.

The defense emphasized that no eyewitnesses had identified Uzair Baloch as being involved, and other accused individuals in the case had already been acquitted.

After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted Uzair Baloch of the charges in the murder case filed at the Chakiwara police station.

