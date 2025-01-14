Wafaqi Mohtasib reports record complaints handled in 2024

Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has revealed that his office received a record 226,371 complaints during the past year, addressing 223,171 of them, marking an increase of 17% in complaints received and 16% in complaints disposed of.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Qureshi highlighted the expansion of his office’s outreach, with new regional offices established in Muzaffarabad and Gilgit, bringing the total to 24. Plans to open more offices in remote areas are underway.

He also noted that 92.9% of decisions made by his office were implemented in 2024, and efforts are underway to achieve a 100% implementation rate. Additionally, nearly 2.3 million households have benefited from the Wafaqi Mohtasib's services since its inception in 1983.

Qureshi emphasized the office's role in serving marginalized communities and revealed that 126 "Khuli Katcheries" (Open Courts) were held across the country in 2024.

Internationally, Qureshi, as President of the Asian Ombudsman Association, chaired the 25th Board of Directors meeting in Istanbul and addressed the International Ombuds Summit in Hong Kong. He thanked the media for their partnership in raising awareness of the Wafaqi Mohtasib’s services.