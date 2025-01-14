Warner, Mitchell, Joseph headline PSL 10 draft amidst Hazoori Bagh’s iconic splendour

LAHORE - The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 Draft, held amidst the grandeur of Lahore’s historic Hazoori Bagh, unveiled an impressive lineup of international stars set to debut in the tournament.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) selected a truly momentous venue to celebrate a decade of cricketing excellence. Hazoori Bagh, steeped in history and grandeur, was a fitting choice to commemorate this milestone. This iconic location, nestled amidst the Lahore Fort, Badshahi Mosque, Samadhi of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Roshnai Gate, stands as a proof of Lahore’s rich cultural heritage, diversity, and harmony. Every corner of Hazoori Bagh whispers tales of the past, making it a venue that beautifully bridges history with the vibrancy of modern-day cricket.

Keeping pace with history, PCB invited former Pakistan great Zaheer Abbas as the guest who distributed souvenirs among the franchise owners and the representatives of the broadcasters. Former English fast bowler Dominic Cork and former Pakistan women captain Sana Mir conducted the Player Draft ceremony during which the six franchises picked players in the platinum, diamond, gold, silver, emerging and supplementary categories.

Topping the selections, New Zealand’s dynamic all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was the first pick, strengthening Lahore Qalandars’ batting arsenal. Mitchell, a seasoned T20 campaigner with 70 international appearances, will don the Qalandars’ jersey for the first time.

David Warner, one of T20 cricket’s most prolific run-scorers, was snapped up by Karachi Kings in the Platinum Round. Warner, boasting over 12,000 T20 runs in 392 matches, adds unparalleled firepower to the Kings’ top order and headlines a star-studded roster alongside Kane Williamson, who joined the side in the Supplementary Round.

Peshawar Zalmi strategically used their Right to Match card to retain Tom Kohler-Cadmore, while Quetta Gladiators bolstered their lineup with New Zealand’s Mark Chapman, a dual international with 81 T20I appearances. Zalmi also acquired Alzarri Joseph, the West Indies speedster, in the Supplementary Round to reinforce their pace attack.

Multan Sultans strengthened their squad with versatile New Zealander Michael Bracewell, who offers depth in batting and bowling, and Ireland’s emerging pacer Josh Little. Islamabad United, aiming for a record fourth title, added Australia’s power-hitter Matthew Short and left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis.

The draft saw Karachi Kings emphasizing bowling firepower with the inclusion of Kiwi pacer Adam Milne and Pakistan’s young sensation Mohammad Abbas Afridi, the leading wicket-taker of HBL PSL 2023. Quetta Gladiators secured Australia’s all-rounder Sean Abbott to add pace and batting depth.The Diamond Round highlighted major overseas picks, including Jason Holder for Islamabad United, Kusal Perera for Lahore Qalandars, and Corbin Bosch for Peshawar Zalmi.

In a historic first, the HBL PSL welcomed its first USA player, Andries Gous, picked by Islamabad United, reflecting the league’s growing global reach. Emerging talent also made headlines as prodigious young players like Hasan Nawaz (Quetta) and Maaz Sadaqat (Zalmi) earned their spots.Veteran Shoaib Malik, the only player to feature in all the ten PSL editions, was drafted by Quetta Gladiators, cementing his enduring legacy in the league.

Saad Masood the right-arm leg-spinner, who can bat as well, made headlines in the recent Champions T20 Cup in Rawalpindi, found home in Islamabad United and will be marshalled by Shadab Khan himself. Hunain Shah returns to Islamabad United while Ubaid Shah was picked up by Multan Sultans.

This year’s draft successfully combined emerging talent and international stars, setting the stage for a thrilling season. With global heavyweights like Warner, Williamson, Mitchell, and Joseph in the mix, the 2025 edition promises to elevate the HBL PSL to unprecedented heights.