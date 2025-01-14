Woman arrested for killing 4-year-old stepson

Rawalpindi - Civil Lines police on Monday arrested a woman accused of torturing and strangling her four-year-old stepson to death in the Aziz Colony, Jandha Chichi area.

The crime was reported by Shahnaz Bibi, the biological mother of the deceased child, Abdul Hadi, on the night of January 12. Police detained the accused, Aqsa Naz, and vowed to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure justice.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Shahnaz detailed her 15-year marriage to Muhammad Ali, during which they had five daughters and two sons. Two years ago, Ali married Aqsa, with whom he had a six-month-old son. Shahnaz and Aqsa resided in the same house with their husband.

Shahnaz alleged that Aqsa often mistreated her children. On the morning of January 12, upon returning home with Shahzad Naz, her husband’s elder brother, Shahnaz witnessed Aqsa beating Abdul Hadi with a stick. When she tried to intervene, Aqsa reportedly began strangling the child.

“I managed to free my son from Aqsa and rushed him to District Headquarters Hospital with Shahzad,” Shahnaz said in her statement. Tragically, Abdul Hadi was declared dead upon arrival.

Initial police investigations revealed nail marks on Abdul Hadi’s neck and signs of torture on his legs and left arm. The police await the post-mortem report for final conclusions.

In a separate incident, a police constable was shot and injured during an attempted motorcycle theft in the Westridge area.

Constable Abdul Jabar sustained a leg injury when he and fellow officers attempted to stop two men riding motorcycles at a checkpoint on School Road near Mdina Chowk on the night of January 12. The attackers fled the scene, abandoning one stolen motorcycle while escaping on the other.

The police have launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits.