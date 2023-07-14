Friday, July 14, 2023
2,900 villages provided electricity during last financial year: official

Our Staff Reporter
July 14, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  The Balochistan government has electrified as many as 2,900 villages in various districts of the province during the last financial year. The government has spent Rs3.12 billion on the scheme during the said period to provide the electricity facility to maximum number of residents, an of­ficial of Balochistan government told media here Thursday.

He said the provincial government has also provided small-scale solar en­ergy systems to 5,000 households at a cost of Rs900 million and converted tube-wells and street lights on solar energy. He said that multiple power supply projects would be formulated at a specific location in off-grid areas which would benefit the people of the far-flung area. The official told that the Balochistan government was working to provide solar geysers in mosques and public places in various areas of the province. The government is plan­ning to connect the commissioners and public offices at district headquarters with solar energy sources, he added.

Our Staff Reporter

