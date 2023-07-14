29 commercial vehicles impounded for using LPG

KHANEWAL - District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded 29 commercial vehicles for using liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) during a special crackdown launched across the district on Thursday.
In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the district regional transport authority under the supervision of Secretary RTA Hina Rehman launched a special crackdown against commercial vehicles using LPG cylinders posing threats to public lives. The RTA teams confiscated 40 LPG cylinders and imposed heavy fine on the transporters. RTA Secretary Hina Rehman said that the crackdown was continued on a daily basis to prevent LPG cylinders in commercial vehicles under the vision to avoid any mishap. She said that action was also being taken against transporters charging extra fare from passengers and over violations of route permits.
DHQ HOSPITAL GETS 20 WHEELCHAIRS FOR PATIENTS
Local philanthropists donated some 20 wheelchairs to the district headquarters hospital to improve facilities for the patients, said Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu on Thursday.
The deputy commissioner while chairing a meeting of the health council said efforts were afoot to bring improvement in facilities being offered to masses at the government hospitals. He directed officers concerned to ensure the best medical facilities for all patients without any discrimination.
He said there would be no compromise on service delivery and added that strict action would be taken over negligence.
During the meeting, different suggestions were given by the participants regarding bringing improvement in facilities at government hospitals.
The deputy commissioner approved the facilitation of free medicines for patients under health facility card funds, directing to constitute of a special committee for shifting blood banks inside the main building.
Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Aitzaz Anjum, CEO of Health Dr Abdul Majeed Bhatti and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.