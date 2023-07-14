29 commercial vehicles impounded for using LPG

KHANEWAL - District Regional Transport Au­thority (RTA) impounded 29 com­mercial vehicles for using lique­fied petroleum gas (LPG) during a special crackdown launched across the district on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu, the district regional transport authority un­der the supervision of Secretary RTA Hina Rehman launched a spe­cial crackdown against commer­cial vehicles using LPG cylinders posing threats to public lives. The RTA teams confiscated 40 LPG cyl­inders and imposed heavy fine on the transporters. RTA Secretary Hina Rehman said that the crack­down was continued on a daily basis to prevent LPG cylinders in commercial vehicles under the vi­sion to avoid any mishap. She said that action was also being taken against transporters charging ex­tra fare from passengers and over violations of route permits.

DHQ HOSPITAL GETS 20 WHEELCHAIRS FOR PATIENTS

Local philanthropists donat­ed some 20 wheelchairs to the district headquarters hospital to improve facilities for the pa­tients, said Deputy Commission­er (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu on Thursday.

The deputy commissioner while chairing a meeting of the health council said efforts were afoot to bring improvement in facilities being offered to masses at the government hospitals. He directed officers concerned to ensure the best medical facilities for all pa­tients without any discrimination.

He said there would be no com­promise on service delivery and added that strict action would be taken over negligence.

During the meeting, different suggestions were given by the participants regarding bringing improvement in facilities at gov­ernment hospitals.

The deputy commissioner ap­proved the facilitation of free medicines for patients under health facility card funds, direct­ing to constitute of a special com­mittee for shifting blood banks inside the main building.

Additional Deputy Commis­sioner General (ADCG) Aitzaz Anjum, CEO of Health Dr Abdul Majeed Bhatti and other con­cerned officers were also pres­ent in the meeting.