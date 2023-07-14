3-member dacoit gang busted

SIALKOT - The district police have busted a dan­gerous gang, known as ‘Sumro Gang’ in the area, involved in dacoity and theft incidents, and arrested its three mem­bers including the ring leader.

According to a police spokesperson, on the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hasan Iqbal, SHO Sabzpir police station, alongwith a police team, traced the accused by using professional skills and with the help of modern technol­ogy and arrested them.

During interrogation, Rs300,000 in cash and two pistols were recovered from the accused.

The police said that the accused were wanted by the police in 18 dif­ferent cases of theft and dacoity.

The police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investiga­tion was underway.