ACE registers case against PTI’s ex-MPA

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Region Anti-Cor­ruption Establishment (ACE) has booked former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Waris Aziz on charge of mega corruption during Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) re­gime. An ACE spokesperson said here on Thursday that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Anti-Corruption Region Fais­alabad Asif Nawaz filed a com­plaint, contending that Mian Waris Aziz was elected as MPA from PP-113 during 2018 and remained at this seat till 2022 when PTI was in power at fed­eral and provincial level.

During PTI tenure, Mian Waris Aziz made huge cor­ruption by awarding develop­ment contracts of Highway Department, Road Construc­tion Division (RCD), Buildings Department, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Fais­alabad Development Authority (FDA) and Parks and Horticul­ture Authority (PHA) to his blue-eyed contractors.

On this complaint, ACE reg­istered a case against ex-MPA Mian Waris Aziz and started investigation, he added. The spokesperson further said that Mian Waris Aziz remained chairman FDA and PHA during 2018-2022 when he report­edly received huge commis­sion and illegal gratification for clearing bills and their pay­ment to the contractors.