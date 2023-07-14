Friday, July 14, 2023
ADC inspects Imambargahs for Muharram

APP
July 14, 2023
DI khan  -  Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tanvir Khan of Tank visited several Imambargahs on Thursday to assess the preparations for Muharram.

Accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Tank, Jamshed Alam, the ADC inspected the facilities and security arrangements at Garah Baloch Imambargahs. During the visit, he held meetings with the Imambargah management to discuss various matters related to the arrangements, aiming to ensure a peaceful observance of Muharram.

He further instructed the police personnel to strictly adhere to the security plan and emphasized that no compromises should be made in this regard. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to promote religious harmony and brotherhood within the society.

The ADC assured that the administration is taking all necessary measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of Muharram, emphasizing that no compromises would be made in this regard.

APP

