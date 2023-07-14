Friday, July 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

All issues of traders to be resolve on priority: Mayor  

STAFF REPORT
July 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Sukkur Mayor Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Thursday said that efforts would be made to solve the problems of traders by taking all stakeholders into the confidence. He said this while meeting a delegation of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KSCCI) at his office here. A delegation of Sukkur Chamber of Commerce, headed by Bilal Khan, met Barrister Arslan Sheikh and apprised him of the problems faced by the traders. The Mayor also assured the businessmen of resolving their problems. He said that the businessmen of Sukkur had an important position in the region’s economy, therefore the district administration would resolve their issues on a priority basis.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1689226250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023