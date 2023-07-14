All-out efforts being made to address civic issues before Muharram: Mayor  

HYDERABAD - The Mayor of Hyderabad Kashif Shoro has assured that all-out efforts were being made to address the civic issues before the start of the month of Muharram-ul-Harram. All concerned wings of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have been activated to ensure cleanliness and special lightening arrangements around the places of Majalis-e-Aza and routes of mourning processions as well as provision of maximum facilities to mourners during the month of Muharram-ul-Haram, he informed. The Mayor informed this while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Thursday with the officers of all concerned departments, religious leaders of all sects and heads of mourning organizations. He informed that directives have also been issued to address the sewerage system and replace all choked lines, particularly in the areas where Majalis-e-Azama will be organized and mourning processions will be taken out.