All resources being utilised for welfare of Constabulary, says IGP Dr Usman

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken a historic step to increase the honor and respect of thousands of employees serving as con­stables in the police force. A special cer­emony was held in honor of the consta­bles serving in the Central Police Office here on Thursday, in which IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar presented shoulder braids to the constables according to their tenure, constables with 10 to 20 years of service were given one braid (strap) constables with 20 to 30 years of service were given 02 braids, constables with more than 30 years of service were given 3 braids. Dr Usman Anwar has started giving special shoulder braids to all constables of the police force in recognition of their services IG Punjab expressed that respect and prestige of constabulary has been enhanced by keeping in view their services. Likewise, braids are being applied to constabulary in all regions and districts. The IG Pun­jab further said that constables were the backbone of police department and now it was duty of constables to restore the respect and dignity given by the de­partment. He said that all resources in­cluding health, education, departmental promotions and capacity building were being utilized for the welfare of constab­ulary. Constables participating in the event thanked for the honor conferred by the IG Punjab. Additional IG Establish­ment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Headquar­ters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Estab­lishment Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, senior officers including AIG Admin Amara Athar, AIG Discipline Ahsan Saifullah and AIG Welfare attended the event.

CONSULTATIVE CONFERENCE HELD FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES

A consultative conference was held for law enforcement agencies on stra­tegic planning for HIV-affected persons with the support of UNDP. In the confer­ence, the challenges for prevention of HIV infection, care and rehabilitation of infected persons, obstacles and recent initiatives were discussed. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar was the chief guest of the concluding session of the conference. In the concluding session, the need to adopt a common strategy for prevention of AIDS, discouraging hateful attitudes towards the affected persons and treat­ment was emphasized. Health screening of personnel has been done, vaccina­tion and modern treatment of hepatitis C and B police personnel are ongoing, said IG Punjab. He added that steps have been taken to protect the cops from HIV infection. He said that Tahaffuz centers have been established to provide protec­tion to transgender and women victims of exploitation. Over 7200 complaints of citizens, including transgender, have been resolved in 37 Tahaffuz centers, said Dr. Usman Anwar. He said that UNDP and other international organi­zations should use police Tahaffuz cen­ters for their welfare projects. IG Punjab also said that UNDP should implement a policy in all the provinces by combin­ing their efforts regarding the preven­tion of AIDS and care of affected people. Law Enforcement Specialist UNDP and former IG Punjab Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that the officers and personnel of the law enforcement agencies behaved better with the people affected by AIDS. Syed Kaleem Imam presented a com­memorative shield to IG Punjab Dr. Us­man Anwar. IG Railways Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Additional IG Farooq Mazhar Po­lice, Pakistan Railways, ANF, PHP, Elite, Dolphin Squad, Health Department, Me­dia Representatives, NGOs, Civil Society from all walks of life, Senior officers of law enforcement agencies participated in the conference.

81 POLICE OFFICERS PROMOTED

A new series of departmental promo­tions has been started and 81 police of­ficers and officials have been promoted.

In the next few weeks in all districts and ranges including Lahore, around 7,000 more promotions will be done. The officers promoted on Thursday in­cluded 46 ASIs and 35 head constables in Gujranwala region.