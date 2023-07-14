Friday, July 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

Agencies
July 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thurs­day acquitted 12 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered un­der terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties. The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan con­ducted proceedings of the case and announced the decision af­ter hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and pros­ecution. The Sundar police had registered the case against the TLP workers in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties. Those who were acquitted in­cluded Usman Muzaffar, Allama Sagheer Ahmad, Salman Jamil, Tamoor Khan, Majid Ali, Mu­hammad Nadeem, Muhammad Afzal Mehmood, Muhammad Hanif and Muhammad Arshad Tabassum.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1689226250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023