ATC acquits 12 TLP activists in terrorism case

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thurs­day acquitted 12 activists of the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in a case registered un­der terrorism charges, creating disturbance and damaging state properties. The court held that the prosecution failed to prove charges against the accused. ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan con­ducted proceedings of the case and announced the decision af­ter hearing detailed arguments of the defence counsel and pros­ecution. The Sundar police had registered the case against the TLP workers in 2021. They were accused of creating disturbances and damaging state properties. Those who were acquitted in­cluded Usman Muzaffar, Allama Sagheer Ahmad, Salman Jamil, Tamoor Khan, Majid Ali, Mu­hammad Nadeem, Muhammad Afzal Mehmood, Muhammad Hanif and Muhammad Arshad Tabassum.