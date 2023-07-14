ATC issues bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD - An An­ti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday issued bailable ar­rest warrants against Chair­man PTI Imran Khan and other co-accused in terrorism cases registered by the capital’s po­lice. ATC Judge Abul Hassnat Muhammad Zulkernain heard the three cases registered by Ramna and Golra Police Sta­tions. Imran Khan’s lawyer submitted a request seeking a one-time exemption from hearing to his client, add­ing that the ex-prime minis­ter couldn’t appear before the court due to his attendance at Lahore High Court (LHC). The court issued bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan, Farukh Habib, Shibli Faraz and Hassan Khan Niazi.