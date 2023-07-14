Friday, July 14, 2023
ATC sends PTI activist to jail on judicial remand in May-9 vandalism case

Agencies
July 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   An anti-terror­ism court (ATC) on Thursday sent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ac­tivist Rubina Jamil to jail on 14-day judicial remand in Jinnah House attack case. Earlier, the police pro­duced Rubina Jamil before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan on expiry of her physical remand. The investi­gation officer apprised the court about progress made in the investi­gations and requested to grant fur­ther physical remand of the accused. However, the court turned down the request and sent Rubina Jamil to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court ordered for production of Rubina Jamil on expiry of the re­mand term. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers for attacking the Jin­nah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valu­ables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire, during May-9 riots.

