Australian envoy calls on KP CM

PESHAWAR - Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins visited the CM House in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday to meet Muhammad Azam Khan, the Caretaker Chief Minister.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest and expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors. Addressing the gathering, the KP chief minister emphasized the provincial government’s interest in attracting foreign investment in sectors such as healthcare, education, tourism, and industry. He also highlighted the incentives offered to foreign investors.