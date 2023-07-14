Balochistan stands in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren: Lango

QUETTA - Balochistan Home and Tribal Affairs Minister Mir Ziaullah Longo has said that the people of Balochistan stand in soli­darity with the Kashmiris on Kashmir Martyrs’ Day. The people of Balochistan pay their respects to the Kashmiri martyrs of July 13, 1931, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday. As many as 22 Kashmiri youths were martyred outside the Sri­nagar Central Jail by the ruthless forces of India. Lango said that on the oc­casion of Martyrs’ Day, we salute these July 13 mar­tyrs. He said the freedom of Occupied Kashmir is not far when our brothers and sisters of Occupied Kashmir will see the dawn of freedom.