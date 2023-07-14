BAP leader condemns terror attack in Zhob Garrison

QUETTA - Central leader of Balo­chistan Awami Party (BAP) and former pro­vincial minister Dr Ruqia Saeed Hashmi on Thurs­day strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Zhob Garrison. In a state­ment issued here, Dr Ruqia Saeed Hashmi paid homage to the martyrdom of four personnel of secu­rity forces in the attack of terrorists in Zhob Garri­son. He said that the secu­rity forces personnel who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and protecting the lives and property of the people were our national heroes and their sacrifices would not go in vain. While pay­ing tribute to the security forces for the killing of four terrorists who at­tacked, she said that the cowardly terrorists have tried to disrupt the peace of the province by attack­ing the Zhob Garrison. She said that neither our security forces nor the people of Balochistan would be demoralised by such cowardly actions. She said that the people of Balochistan stood with Pakistan Army and other security agencies in the war against terrorism and would not allow the nefarious objectives of anti-national elements and terrorists to succeed under any circumstances. She expressed her condo­lences to the families of the personnel who were martyred in the terror­ist attack and prayed for early recovery of injured in Zhob incident