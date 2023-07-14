Ch Parvez Elahi provided better class facilities in prison

LAHORE - The family members con­tinue to visit former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in prison as Parvez Elahi’s wife Qaisra Elahi Thursday met hus­band in the Camp Jail La­hore. The meeting between the two lasted for about an hour. During the meet up Qaisra Elahi inquired about former chief minister Pun­jab’s health and discussed family matters, it has been learnt. This was the second meeting between Parvez Elahi and his wife Qaisra Elahi in the span of few days. Earlier, Ch Parvez Elahi’s son Rasakh Elahi and his six grandsons also visited him. Also, the chief of Mus­lim League (Q) Ch Shujat Hussain had twice met for­mer Chief Minister Punjab and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pervaiz Elahi in camp jail before Eid. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s son was also present in the meeting. Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and his sons in­quired about health condi­tion of Parvez Elahi. During these two meetings politi­cal situation was also dis­cussed, according to the re­liable sources former prime minister of Pakistan Ch Shu­jat persuaded Pavez Elahi to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and sources further claimed that Parvez Elahi was likely to return to Mus­lim League (Q) soon. Fol­lowing these meetings, the Punjab government showed diligence and ‘better class’ facilities were provided to Parvez Elahi in the jail.