Ch Parvez Elahi provided better class facilities in prison

LAHORE - The family members continue to visit former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in prison as Parvez Elahi’s wife Qaisra Elahi Thursday met husband in the Camp Jail Lahore. The meeting between the two lasted for about an hour. During the meet up Qaisra Elahi inquired about former chief minister Punjab’s health and discussed family matters, it has been learnt. This was the second meeting between Parvez Elahi and his wife Qaisra Elahi in the span of few days. Earlier, Ch Parvez Elahi’s son Rasakh Elahi and his six grandsons also visited him. Also, the chief of Muslim League (Q) Ch Shujat Hussain had twice met former Chief Minister Punjab and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Pervaiz Elahi in camp jail before Eid. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s son was also present in the meeting. Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and his sons inquired about health condition of Parvez Elahi. During these two meetings political situation was also discussed, according to the reliable sources former prime minister of Pakistan Ch Shujat persuaded Pavez Elahi to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and sources further claimed that Parvez Elahi was likely to return to Muslim League (Q) soon. Following these meetings, the Punjab government showed diligence and ‘better class’ facilities were provided to Parvez Elahi in the jail.