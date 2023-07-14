Friday, July 14, 2023
China takes notice of US Navy patrol plane flew in sensitive Taiwan Strait

China takes notice of US Navy patrol plane flew in sensitive Taiwan Strait
Web Desk
12:31 AM | July 14, 2023
China has taken notice of the US Navy patrol plane that flew in sensitive Taiwan strait today.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command said in a statement that troops are always on high alert and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability.

It described the flight as public hype adding it sent fighters to monitor and warn the U.S. plane.

The U.S. Navy's 7th fleet said a reconnaissance plane flew through the strait in international airspace.

