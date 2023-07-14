Citizens, authorities concerned to remain watchful amid new monsoon spell start: Sherry

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Senator Sherry Rehman on Thursday urged the citizens and authorities concerned to remain watchful amid start of new spell of monsoon.

The federal minister took to Twitter to share the update as the new spell of monsoon season had commenced. Senator Rehman said that rains with thundershowers were likely in different areas of Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. “This new wave of monsoon is likely to continue till July 17. In the meantime, instructions have also been issued to all concerned institutions to remain alert,” she said. The minister added that from July 13 to 17, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore were expected to face flooding in low-lying areas due to heavy rain. While there is a risk of landslides in the hilly areas of Murree, Guliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she said, adding, “Tourists in these areas are requested to be cautious to avoid any unpleasant situation during rains.” She added that wind, thunder and heavy rains could damage vulnerable infrastructure like electricity poles, solar panels, and mud houses.