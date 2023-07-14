CM pays tributes to martyrs

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has paid tribute to the security of­ficials who embraced martyrdom in an operation against terrorists in the Sui area of Dera Bugti. The brave sons thwarted the nefarious designs of terrorists and sent them to hell, he said and extended heartfelt con­dolences to the bereaved heirs. He stated that the martyred officials sacrificed their lives for a peaceful tomorrow for the nation. The nation holds the sacrifices of these martyrs in the highest regard and pledges to remember their valor and dedica­tion, he concluded.