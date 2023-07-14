COAS expresses 'serious concerns' over TTP's presence in Afghanistan

Chief of Army Staff Gen Syed Asim Munir said on Friday Pakistan was concerned over the involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS visited the Quetta Garrison where he was welcomed by the corps commander. The COAS was also briefed on Zhob operation.

A tribute was also paid to martyrs of the Zhob incident, the military’s media wing stated.

The COAS said Pakistan Army was concerned over presence of terrorists in Afghanistan, adding that the Tehreek-e-Taliban was operating openly in Afghanistan. “Security forces would deter terrorism attempts with full might.,” he added.

The COAS went on to say that Pakistan expected that the Afghan interim government would not let their soil use for terrorism. “These attacks are intolerable,” he added.

The operation against terrorists would continue without any discrimination, the army chief said, adding that army would not settle until the menace of terrorism was uprooted.