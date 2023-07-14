Critical moment for Thai democracy as Parliament fails to elect new PM

HONG KONG-The sole nominee to be the next prime minister of Thailand failed to secure enough parliamentary votes to form a government Thursday, a set back for the future of democracy in the country following nearly a decade of turbulent military-backed rule. The vote was seen as a critical moment for Thailand, in which members of the bicameral National Assembly declared their pick for prime minister, and was expected to reveal whether the ruling establishment would accept the choice of the people who overwhelmingly voted for progressive, opposition parties in a May election. In a shock election result, newcomer party Move Forward won the most seats and the largest share of the popular vote, capitalizing on years of rising anger over the kingdom’s governance. Move Forward’s leader Pita Limjaroenrat received just 324 votes out of the 376 needed for a majority in both the upper and lower houses. The House Speaker will now call for another round of voting scheduled for a later date. The party had pledged deep structural reforms to how the Southeast Asian country of more than 70 million people is run: changes to the military, the economy, the decentralization of power and even reforms to the previously untouchable monarchy.

Following the vote, Pita told reporters outside parliament that he accepts the result “but won’t give up.” “We will not change our policies, we have to keep our promise given to the people,” he said, in reference to his party’s radical campaign pledge to amend Thailand’s strict lese majeste law despite the taboo surrounding any discussion of the royal family in Thailand. Section 112 of the Criminal Code criminalizes criticism of the King, Queen or heir-apparent and lese majeste convictions carry long prison terms of up to 15 years. Currently, anyone can bring a case, even if they aren’t connected to the alleged crime.

The subject of royal reform is so sensitive that several senators and conservative parties ruled out voting for Pita for this reason.

“He is not suitable to become a prime minister of Thailand. First, the Move Forward Party has a policy amending and abolishing Section 112, secondly, after the Election Commission has forwarded the case to the court to look into his eligibility, this has proved at a certain level that he is not qualified,” Senator Seri Suwannapanon told CNN before the vote. “The tendency of the senators, they will protect Section 112 and won’t vote for an ineligible person.”