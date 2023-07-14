Daughter, son-in-law murdered PTV cameraman: Police

Peshawar - The daughter and son-in-law of a cameraman were arrested by Gulberg police on Thursday, bringing an end to the mystery of a blind murder.

According to the police, a team led by SP Cantt Waqas Rafique, along with other officers, apprehended the suspects within three days of the incident. They were identified as Muhammad Junaid, the sonin- law, and the daughter of the deceased cameraman.

Three days ago, PTV cameraman Wajid Hussain was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Gulberg. The son of the deceased, Danish, filed a case at Gulberg police station.

During the investigation, the police team which included some of the deceased’s relatives considered the daughter and son-in-law as potential suspects.

Upon further questioning, they confessed to the murder, citing a property dispute as the motive. The police also recovered the dagger used in the crime from the accused individuals. They stated that the investigation was still ongoing.