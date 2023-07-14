DC imposes section 144 in city for Muharram

PESHAWAR: - The Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar has issued a notification, stating that section 144 will be enforced in the city from 1st to 15th of holy month of Muharram ul Haram to maintain peace and tranquility.

According to the notification, a ban will be imposed on pillion riding in the city from Muharram ul Haram 1-15. Additionally, there will be restrictions on wall-chalking and the use of loudspeakers, except for the Azan and Friday sermons. The distribution or printing of hateful contents and provocative speeches will be strictly punished.

Furthermore, Afghan refugees will not be allowed to enter the city during this period. The use of tinted glasses in vehicles, standing on rooftops of buildings, and the presence of hotels along the procession routes will be prohibited.