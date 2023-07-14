There is no denying the fact that, In recent years, Pakistan has been grappling with a severe environmental crisis: deforestation. The rapid pace of deforestation gives rise to a significant threat to the country’s ecological balance, loss of biodiversity, species becoming endangered, which is aesthetic and valuable to the environment, agricultural productivity, and overall sustainable development. Prompt action is required to address this pressing issue and ensure a greener and healthier future for beautiful Pakistan.

Several factors contribute to the rampant deforestation in Pakistan. Unregulated logging, illegal timber trade, and the expansion of agriculture, including slash-and-burn practises, are the primary causes. Additionally, the demand for firewood and unsustainable harvesting of forest resources by local communities aggravate the problem. Rapid urbanisation, infrastructure development, and weak law enforcement have also played a role in this ecological crisis.

The consequences of deforestation in Pakistan are far-reaching and impactful. One of the most immediate effects is the loss of the richest biodiversity and habitat destruction, leading to the extinction of several species. Furthermore, deforestation disrupts the hydrological cycle, increasing floods and droughts. This disruption not only affects agriculture but also poses a severe threat to the livelihoods of millions of people who rely on farming as their primary source of income. Furthermore, deforestation contributes to soil erosion, decreases the carbon cycle and nitrogen cycle, decreases sequestration, and intensifies the effects of climate change.

Deforestation in Pakistan is a grave concern that demands immediate attention and concerted efforts from all stakeholders. By addressing the causes of deforestation, implementing sustainable forest management practises, and involving local communities, Pakistan can begin to restore its natural ecosystems, mitigate climate change, and secure a healthier future for its citizens.

AMEER MUHAMMAD,

Quetta.