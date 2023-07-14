$4.2 billion credited to Pakistan in 3 days: Bilal Azhar

ISLAMABAD - Coordina­tor to Prime Minister on Econ­omy and Energy Bilal Azhar Kayani on Thursday said that $4.2 billion have been credited to Pakistan in last 3 days from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emir­ates (UAE), and the Internation­al Monetary Fund (IMF). Giving breakup figures, the coordina­tor tweeted that $2 billion were received from Saudi Arabia, $1 billion from UAE and $1.2 billion from IMF. He said that Minister for Finance and Revenue Sena­tor Mohammad Ishaq Dar has shared that State Bank of Paki­stan has received US $1.2 billion from IMF, following the approv­al of the US$3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) by the IMF Executive Board the previ­ous day. He said that remaining amount of $1.8 billion would be credited in 9 months, following two quarterly reviews. He said more inflows were expected from multilateral development partners including World Bank (WB), Asian Infrastructure In­vestment Bank (AIIB) and Is­lamic Development Bank (IDB), which would further improve country’s foreign exchange re­serves, he added.