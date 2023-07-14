DSWOs highlight social welfare challenges in Abbottabad

Peshawar - Salma Begum, the Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, chaired a performance review meeting in Abbottabad to evaluate social welfare activities in several districts. District Social Welfare Officers (DSWOs) from Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, and Battagram attended the meeting, along with Child Protection Officers from Abbottabad and Battagram.

The DSWOs presented a comprehensive overview of the social welfare performance in their respective districts. The meeting focused on various areas, including welfare homes, drug rehabilitation centres, Panahgah (shelter homes), working women hostels, services for the visually handicapped, MRPH centres, Dar-ul-Kafala (childcare centres), special education complexes, and Dar-ul-Amaan (shelters for women). The Child Protection Officers also highlighted the measures taken by the Child Protection Commission in Abbottabad and Battagram districts.

During the meeting, the DSWOs expressed their concerns and challenges, seeking assistance from Salma Begum to resolve them. In response, she directed the DSWOs to prioritize their duties and work diligently for the welfare of the disadvantaged, including the poor, needy, widows, and orphans. Salma Begum emphasized the importance of the social welfare department in supporting the vulnerable members of society and urged officers to accelerate their efforts. She stressed that any negligence would not be tolerated.

Salma Begum further emphasized that assisting those in needs is a collective responsibility and called on all individuals to contribute. She assured the DSWOs that she would take steps to address their issues and challenges. The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to improving social welfare services and ensuring the well-being of the underprivileged.