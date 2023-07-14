Friday, July 14, 2023
ECP asks court to add 5 more witnesses in Toshakhana case

Our Staff Reporter
July 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  A local court on Thursday sought comments from respondents in­cluding Chairman PTI Imran Khan on a fresh application of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking to add the name of five more witnesses in Toshakhana criminal case. 

The court asked the ECP to give arguments today while the PTI’s chief was directed to respond in the matter on next Monday. 

Additional District and Session Judge Hammayun Dilawar heard the Toshakhana criminal case against former prime minister Im­ran Khan. Defence Lawyer Barris­ter Gohar Ali Khan said that they had challenged the admissibil­ity of the case before IHC but the case couldn’t be taken up this day due to the leave of chief justice. He prayed the court to adjourn the case for this day and also request­ed the judge to grant one time ex­emption from attendance to PTI’s chairman. 

ECP’s counsel Amjad Pervaiz op­posed the request of defence law­yer and said that the accused had never attended the proceeding since the case had been lodged here. He also submitted a request to add five more people in the list of case witnesses. The lawyer prayed the court to direct the of­ficer concerned to Toshakhana to come up with the original record. 

The court sought arguments from PTI’s chairman in the appli­cation coming Monday and also ac­cepted one-time exemption from appearance of the accused.

