Friday, July 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP holds two-day training to raise awareness about EMS

ECP holds two-day training to raise awareness about EMS

Purpose of training is to equip officials with comprehensive knowledge of newly-developed EMS

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
July 14, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Since the ECP has decided to conduct a vote on Election Management System (EMS), a two-day specialized training program was organized to raise awareness and enhance understanding of the newly developed Election Management System (EMS).

The training (July 13-14) targeted IT officers, the Project Management Unit, and the Election Wing of the ECP. The purpose of the training was to equip officials with comprehensive knowledge of the newly developed ‘EMS’, facilitating its effective utilization for efficient and secure elections across the country. ECP strengthens its commitment to conducting free, fair, transparent, inclusive and technologically advanced elections. This initiative marks a significant step towards modernizing elec­toral processes and ensuring the ECP remains at the forefront of innovation. The electoral watchog for the first time introducing this newly designed Election Management System [EMS] for the gen­eral polls in the country. The controversial Result Management System [RTS], in the previous gener­al elections, crashed in some of the constituencies at the night of elections day. Due to complaints in the RTS system [android-based application] it was decided not to use it for the elections results.

Rival tribes in Parachinar agree on ceasefire as clashes claim 13 lives

Tags:

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1689226250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023