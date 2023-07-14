ECP holds two-day training to raise awareness about EMS

ISLAMABAD - Since the ECP has decided to conduct a vote on Election Management System (EMS), a two-day specialized training program was organized to raise awareness and enhance understanding of the newly developed Election Management System (EMS).

The training (July 13-14) targeted IT officers, the Project Management Unit, and the Election Wing of the ECP. The purpose of the training was to equip officials with comprehensive knowledge of the newly developed ‘EMS’, facilitating its effective utilization for efficient and secure elections across the country. ECP strengthens its commitment to conducting free, fair, transparent, inclusive and technologically advanced elections. This initiative marks a significant step towards modernizing elec­toral processes and ensuring the ECP remains at the forefront of innovation. The electoral watchog for the first time introducing this newly designed Election Management System [EMS] for the gen­eral polls in the country. The controversial Result Management System [RTS], in the previous gener­al elections, crashed in some of the constituencies at the night of elections day. Due to complaints in the RTS system [android-based application] it was decided not to use it for the elections results.