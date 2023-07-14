Election Commission releases schedule for by-polls in Khyber

Khyber - The Khyber chapter of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule for the by-election of Local Government (LG) seats that are vacant in Neighborhood Councils (NC) and Village Councils (VC) within the district.

According to the ECP Khyber chapter, candidates can submit their nomination papers from July 17 to 19, and the polling will take place on August 27, which is next month. The Election Commission has specified that nominations can be submitted for the seats from July 17 to 19, and the nomination papers will be scrutinized from July 21 to 24.

Candidates will have the option to withdraw their nomination papers on August 03. Election symbols will be allotted on August 04, and the list of candidates will be issued on the same day. The polling will be held on August 27.

According to the notification, Shahid Ali, the District Election Commissioner (DEC), has been appointed as the District Returning Officer (DRO) for Khyber. Temoor Afridi, Riaz-ul-Haq, Daud Afridi, and Asif Ali Shah have been assigned duties as Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for the election in NCs and VCs.

In compliance with the election code of conduct, the transfer and posting of government employees will be prohibited. Additionally, the participation of the Prime Minister, Deputy Speaker, parliamentarians, and Federal and Provincial Ministers in the election campaign will be restricted. The announcement of development projects in the constituencies where the election is taking place will also be restricted, as stated by the ECP. When DEC Shahid Ali was asked about the number of seats for which the election will be conducted in Khyber, he declined to respond.