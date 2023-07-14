Elections Timeline

PM Shehbaz Sharif has categorically stated that he would leave the government on completion of the five-year term of the National Assembly in August. While this announcement does make clear, to some extent, what the intentions are of the PDM government regarding elections, there still remains a question mark over the timing of the polls.

This announcement was made at the launching ceremony of the Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education on Wednesday, however, it was not clarified whether the coalition partners would go for the normal dissolution of the National Assembly on completion of its term on August 12, or he would advise the president for an early dissolution. Now, the baton has been passed on to the ECP, with the government giving no indication of a tentative timeline for the elections. There have been reports recently about disagreements within the ruling coalition regarding the timing of the elections, with sources claiming that the JUI-F and PPP are calling for elections to be held on time. As far as the PML-N is concerned, there has been no official word from the party yet.

Reports also claim that the recent Dubai huddle failed to achieve any consensus regarding the structure of the caretaker setup. But now, at least we know that the PDM government will not be overstaying its welcome.

All eyes are now on the ECP, and it remains to be seen what it decides with regards to the timing of the upcoming elections. There have been rumours that the upcoming caretaker setup may stay on for longer than two or three months, much like the KP and Punjab interim governments, which have continued in office long after their respective tenures expired. Such a scenario would not be ideal, as it would only further prolong the political crisis that has held the nation hostage over the past year. The hope is that there are no more hurdles, delays, and distractions. The country is in desperate need of an empowered and representative government formed after a free and fair election to take it forward.