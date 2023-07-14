Ensuring Stability

The recent approval of a nine-month Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) worth $3 billion by the International Monetary Fund Executive Board is a positive development for Pakistan. Accompanied by the support from the UAE and Saudi Arabia, this aid will alleviate immediate economic pressures, granting Pakistan an opportunity to bolster its export capabilities in the coming months and strengthen its economy. However, it is crucial to recognise that this respite should not be taken for granted, and strict adherence to all provisions within the programme is imperative to break free from the cycle of dependency.

The approval of the IMF programme came with apprehensions from board members who criticized Pakistan’s lack of consistency in implementing reforms and honouring commitments. Experts have also expressed concerns over the potential consequences of this aid, as it is anticipated that the debt servicing issue will be further compounded, increasing the burden on an overwhelming majority of Pakistanis. Additionally, the rise in indirect taxes, energy prices, mounting inflation, and discount rates will have detrimental effects on the average citizen.

The IMF has outlined key areas of focus for Pakistan’s economic reform program. This includes the need for greater fiscal discipline, a market-determined exchange rate, and further progress on reforms related to the energy sector, climate resilience, and the business climate. The program also emphasises the implementation of the fiscal 2023-24 budget to facilitate fiscal adjustment, debt sustainability, and protection of critical social spending.

In order to absorb external shocks, returning to a market-determined exchange rate and ensuring proper functioning of the forex market is essential, as noted by the IMF. An appropriately tight monetary policy aimed at disinflation and progress on structural reforms, particularly in energy sector viability and climate resilience, are crucial for long-term economic stability.

Despite the temporary relief provided by this financial aid, Pakistan must remain steadfast in implementing the necessary reforms to address the root causes of its economic challenges. By honoring commitments, strengthening governance, investing in education and skills, and implementing long overdue structural reforms, Pakistan can pave the way for sustainable growth and reduce its dependency on external assistance.