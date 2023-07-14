Ex-MPA Neelum Hayat Malik parts ways with PTI

Former MPA Neelum Hayat Malik announced on Friday that she was leaving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

She condemned the events that transpired on May 9, adding that she opposes the politics of hatred and violence.

Neelum praised the army for making significant sacrifices for the sake of the country.

She made it clear that she could not support the party because of its "anti-state" narrative.

Earlier, many bigwigs of the PTI, bid farewell to the embattled party including Abrarul Haq, Firdous Ashiq Awan, Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Raas among others.