Friday, July 14, 2023
Five members thrives’ gang busted

STAFF REPORT
July 14, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Local police on Thursday claimed to have busted a five-member thieves’ gang by recovering 15 motorbikes, weapons and cash worth Rs5.9 mil­lion from their position. Ac­cording to DPO Syed Has­nain Haider, SHO Qureshi police station held the five accused namely Moham­mad Sajid, Mujahid Hus­sain, Mohammed Hussain, Shabbu and Muhammad Imtiaz and putted them be­hind the bars. He said that police was observing zero tolerance against criminal elements and strict action was being taken against the outlaws. He appealed to the masses to inform the police at helpline number 15 in case of any law and order situation.

