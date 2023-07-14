Friday, July 14, 2023
GCU conducts workshop on plagiarism

Agencies
July 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   The Gov­ernment College (GC) Univer­sity Lahore organised a one-day training workshop on the HEC’s plagiarism policy and effective use of Turnitin Software for its inducted faculty members here on Thursday. GCU Vice Chancel­lor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi was the keynote speaker at the training session. Leading the workshop, Prof. Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, the designated focal person for Turnitin, provided a compre­hensive overview of the HEC’s plagiarism policy, highlighting its importance in maintaining academic integrity. He also pa­tiently addressed the faculty members’ queries, ensuring a thorough understanding of Tur­nitin’s functionalities and ben­efits. Furthermore, Ms. Sobia Nawaz offered valuable guid­ance on the technical aspects of the Turnitin software, assisting the participants in maximizing its potential.

Agencies

