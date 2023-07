The gold price on Thursday increased in the country following an upward trend in the prices of the metal in the international market.

The gold price rose to $1,959 after an increase of $13 per ounce in the international market while per tola gold price rose by Rs4,000 and 10-gram by Rs3,429 in Pakistan.

After the increase in the prices, per tola gold price is Rs208,000 (24 karat). The price per 10 gram has been increased to Rs178,326.