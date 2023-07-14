Govt should provide support, guidance to farmers for advancement of agriculture, livestock: Kakar

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Ka­kar Thursday said that measures would be taken to organise a national level seminar in the provincial capital Quetta regarding development of agriculture and livestock sectors to stabilise the country’s eco­nomic system. This can be done with certainty if we succeed in developing the livestock sector on mod­ern lines, then only Balochistan will meet the need of sacrificial animals of five million pilgrims of Saudi Arabia, he said, adding that therefore, it was impor­tant that the government would provide full support and guidance to the owners and landlords and farm­ers across the province. He said that in addition to providing cheap electricity and quality seeds to the landlords, provision of vaccines, proper food and quality medicines for the livestock of the farmers. He expressed these views while talking to a delega­tion of landowners led by Member of Provincial As­sembly (MPA) Asghar Tareen and Director General of Balochistan Agricultural Research and Development Centre Nadeem Sadiq at Governor House Quetta.

The governor directed the QESCO to immediate­ly provide electricity with full voltage to all agri­cultural feeders in all the farmers. He said that the economy of Pakistan and especially Balochistan was mainly agricultural in nature, the most impor­tant and largest part of the economy in province was related to livestock as it was a fact that Balo­chistan was a land of natural pastures. There are also many rare species of animals and birds and it can be developed as a profitable business at the in­ternational level by developing livestock and fish­eries on modern lines, he said. He said that every year in Saudi Arabia, about five million sacrificial animals were brought from different countries to be sacrificed on the occasion of Umrah and espe­cially offering Hajj. While this need of Saudi Ara­bia can only be fulfilled from development of the Livestock Department by Balochistan with its own resources. It is sad to know about the nomads of Balochistan that even in this advanced age, they do not have the basic facilities of life, he said.