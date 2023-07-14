Govt took steps to facilitate business community, says Governor

LAHORE - A delegation from the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), led by President Dr. Khurram Tariq, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor”s House, here on Thursday. The governor, speaking on the occasion, said that the country’s economy is improving due to the prudent policies of the government and foreign investment is also increasing. The governor said traders and industrialists are backbone of a country’s economy, adding that the PML-N government has always took steps to facilitate business community and solved their problems on priority basis. Governor Punjab said that the government is taking all possible measures for the development of trade and industry. He said that industry and trade not only lead to economic development, but also provides employment to many families