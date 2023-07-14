Friday, July 14, 2023
Govt took steps to facilitate business community, says Governor

Our Staff Reporter
July 14, 2023
LAHORE  -  A delegation from the Faisala­bad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), led by Presi­dent Dr. Khurram Tariq, called on Governor Punjab Muham­mad Balighur Rehman at the Governor”s House, here on Thursday. The governor, speak­ing on the occasion, said that the country’s economy is im­proving due to the prudent policies of the government and foreign investment is also increasing. The governor said traders and industrialists are backbone of a country’s econ­omy, adding that the PML-N government has always took steps to facilitate business community and solved their problems on priority basis. Governor Punjab said that the government is taking all pos­sible measures for the devel­opment of trade and industry. He said that industry and trade not only lead to economic de­velopment, but also provides employment to many families

