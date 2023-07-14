Haji Gulber elected GB new chief minister

GILGIT - The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly on Thursday elected Haji Gulber Khan as new chief minister (CM) of the prov­ince. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) backed Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) forward bloc candidate Gulbar Khan who bagged 19 votes in the 32-member house.

His election to the role comes after PTI’s Khalid Khurshid Khan was dis­qualified as chief minister over a fake degree earlier this month.

In the 32-member house, the PTI has 19 members, the PPP four, the PML-N three and the Muttahida Wahdat-i-Muslimeen three as well, while the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fa­zl (JUI-F) and Islam Tehreek Pa­kistan have one each, along with one independent candidate. Gulbar has served as the GB health minis­ter during the previous PTI govern­ment as well as in early 2011. Be­longing to the Diamer district, Gulbar was leading one of the two forward blocs within the PTI and had previ­ously declared he would contest for the position independently. Initial­ly, opposition parties had decided to nominate a joint candidate with the support of estranged PTI mem­bers and claimed the support of the required 17 members. The authori­ty to decide the candidate from any opposition party member was giv­en to the central leaderships of the PPP, the PML-N, and the JUI-F. Af­ter voting, which started around 12 at noon, the speaker Gilgit-Baltis­tan Assembly announced results of the election. The PML-N and the PPP had announced their support for Haji Gulbar Khan of the PTI forward bloc for the post, while three members of the PTI like-minded group who had submitted their nomination papers for the post of chief minister had an­nounced to boycott the election.