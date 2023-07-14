Friday, July 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, dry weather to persist in Sindh  

STAFF REPORT
July 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department, on Thursday, forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of Sindh with a likeliness of partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle in the night or morning along the coast during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the maximum temperatures on Friday would range between 36 to 38 degrees Centigrade in Karachi, 39-41 C in Hyderabad,  41-43 C in Sukkur, 36-38 C in Thatta,  42-44 C in Mohen jo Daro, 42-44 C in Dadu, 38-40 C in Mithi and 42-44 degree Centigrade in Nawabshah. According to the Met Office weather remained dry in the province during the last 24 hours. 

 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1689226250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023