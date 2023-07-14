Irsa releases 263,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 263,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 310,400 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1517.31 feet and was 119.31 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded at 140,800 cusecs and 140,000 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1200.10 feet, which was 150.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded at 55,700 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded at 159,700, 196,400, 149,200 and 85,700 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 39,200 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 48,700 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.