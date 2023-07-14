Friday, July 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Islamabad court reserves judgement on petition against Imran’s nikah with Bushra Bibi

Islamabad court reserves judgement on petition against Imran’s nikah with Bushra Bibi

Accountability Court extends interim bails of PTI chief, his wife

Our Staff Reporter
July 14, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  A local court in Islamabad on Thursday reserved its judgement on the maintainability of a case re­garding the ‘nikah’ of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf’s Chairman (PTI) with Bushra Bibi. 

Additional Session Judge Muham­mad Azam Khan heard the appeal of the citizen against the decision of civil court. 

Petitioner’s Lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi argued that this case fell in jurisdictions of Lahore and Is­lamabad at same time under sec­tion-179. He said that there could be consequences of illegitimate ‘nikah’ which was observed in Lahore. 

The lawyer prayed the court to set aside the decision of civil court and declare the petition as maintainable. 

Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas said that the state was not respon­dent in this case. The court reserved the verdict after hearing the argu­ments. Earlier, a civil court had ter­minated the said case on basis of be­ing out of jurisdiction.

Rival tribes in Parachinar agree on ceasefire as clashes claim 13 lives

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the bail cases. 

The court granted one-time ex­emption from hearing to the PTI chief and Bushra Bibi on the request of their lawyers. The lawyers’ said that the petitioners could not ap­pear this day as they had to attend the proceeding in Lahore High Court (LHC). The court extended the inter­im bails till July 19, and adjourned further hearing of the case.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1689226250.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023