Islamabad court reserves judgement on petition against Imran’s nikah with Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD - A local court in Islamabad on Thursday reserved its judgement on the maintainability of a case re­garding the ‘nikah’ of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf’s Chairman (PTI) with Bushra Bibi.

Additional Session Judge Muham­mad Azam Khan heard the appeal of the citizen against the decision of civil court.

Petitioner’s Lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi argued that this case fell in jurisdictions of Lahore and Is­lamabad at same time under sec­tion-179. He said that there could be consequences of illegitimate ‘nikah’ which was observed in Lahore.

The lawyer prayed the court to set aside the decision of civil court and declare the petition as maintainable.

Prosecutor Rana Hassan Abbas said that the state was not respon­dent in this case. The court reserved the verdict after hearing the argu­ments. Earlier, a civil court had ter­minated the said case on basis of be­ing out of jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chairman and his wife Bushra Bibi in Al-Qadir Trust and Toshakhana cases. AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir heard the bail cases.

The court granted one-time ex­emption from hearing to the PTI chief and Bushra Bibi on the request of their lawyers. The lawyers’ said that the petitioners could not ap­pear this day as they had to attend the proceeding in Lahore High Court (LHC). The court extended the inter­im bails till July 19, and adjourned further hearing of the case.