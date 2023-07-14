IT Ministry signs agreement to enhance connectivity in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Information Technology has embarked on two significant projects worth Rs 69.8 billion to bolster connectivity in Balochistan province.

Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haque and Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch here on Thursday jointly initiated the execution of these projects. The agreements were signed by USF CEO Haaris Chaudhary and Ufone’s Chief Executive Officer Hatem Bamatraf. The projects, funded through the Universal Service Fund via Ufone, aim to provide the fastest connectivity to commuters and residents along the motorway. The first project will involve an investment of Rs. 47.82 billion in laying 478 kilometers of optical fiber cable, linking Gwadar, Quetta, Awaran, Khuzdar, Jhal Magsi, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Larkana.

The second project, costing Rs. 19.6 billion, will offer broadband services to 34,000 individuals in 47 villages surrounding Sabi. On the occasion, Amin-ul-Haque said, the projects will be completed in 18 months with funding from the Universal Service Fund through Ufone. The minister said the project aims to provide the fastest connectivity to commuters and populations residing along the motorway. He highlighted that in the past four years, 83 broadband projects worth Rs. 77 billion were initiated nationwide. These initiatives reflect the government’s commitment to expanding broadband infrastructure in Balochistan, with numerous projects already underway across the province. Moreover, 21 broadband projects worth Rs. 27.12 billion have been launched in 30 districts of Balochistan.