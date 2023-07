Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series gets underway  

LAHORE - Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex is organising Jahangir Khan PSA Satellite Series presented in memory Ustad Umar Draz with a prize money of 1000$. In the first round, Mehmood Mehboob beat M Zaman 3/0, M Azan Khalil beat Junaid Rehman 3/0, Anas Khan beat M Fawad 3/0, Saddam ul Haq got w/o against Xevier John, Asher Butt beat Abdul Basit 3/0, Jahangir Jr beat Hikmat yar Khan 3/0, Talha bin Zubair beat Sikander Khan 3/0, Anas Ali Shah beat Syed Savi 3/0, Moeenuddin beat Raza Junaid 3/1, Rohan Amjad beat Cavish Farrukh 3/1, Owais Mastoor beat Fahaz Aziz 3/1, Khakan Malik beat Aaymen Zahid 3/0, M Ali got w/o against Sami Ullah, Talha Saeed beat Ch Nasir 3/0, Zuhaib Ali Hassan beat Fareed Sheikh 3/1, Abdullah Nawaz beat Hassan Paracha 3/0. In the second round, Mehmood Mehboob beat M Azan Khalil 3/2, Saddam beat Anas Khan 3/1, Anas Ali Shah beat Talha bin Zubair 3/0, Moeen beat Rohan Amjad 3/0, Asher Butt beat Jahangir Jr 3/0, M Ali beat Talha Saeed 3/2, Khakan Malik beat Owais 3/0, Abdullah Nawaz beat Zuhaib Ali 3/0.