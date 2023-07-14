Kashmiris observe 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day

MIRPUR (AJK) - Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control, besides the rest of the world, observed the 92nd Kashmir Martyrs Day on Thursday with the renewal of the pledge to con­tinue the grand mission of the Kashmiri martyrs through continuing the freedom strug­gle, with full vigour, for the achievement of the birthright of self-determination.

They paid glorious tributes to the martyrs of Jammu & Kash­mir including 22 valiant sons of the soil for laying down the supreme sacrifices. About 92 years ago on this day (July 13) in 1931 in front of Central Jail Srinagar raised mutiny by lay­ing the foundation stone of the movement for the liberation of the motherland from the des­potic Dogra Maharajah’s rule. Special prayer meetings and symposiums were the hallmark of the Kashmir Martyrs Day across AJK as well as at various places in the strife-torn Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the rest of the world to observe the day.

It was on this day in 1931 when the Dogra troops shot dead 23 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar. A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man – Abdul Qa­deer for treason inside the prison located in the high-security zone. In AJK, it was a state holiday to facilitate the people to participate in the events of the day from all over the liberated territory.