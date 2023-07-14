Langrial, Awn Chaudhry awaiting nod from JKT to resign from federal cabinet

LAHORE - The newly-formed Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party which is part of the federal government has in principle decided to quit the federal cabinet before the formation of the caretak­er setup, it has been learnt.

Two senior leaders of the IPP, Awn Chaudhry and Noman Langrial are members of the federal cabinet as advisors to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. They had joined the govern­ment before the birth of IPP when they were members of an estranged group of the PTI led by Jahangir Khan Tareen.

“It has been decided in principle that both Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial will resign soon. But a precise date about their resignation will be decided by Patron-in-Chief of the IPP Jahangir Khan Tareen”, Central Secre­tary Information IPP, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told The Nation on Thursday. Firdous Awan clarified that they had not resigned as yet but such a decision is likely soon. Jahangir Tareen will de­cide when to present resignations to the PM, she added. She further stated that the party wanted the two leaders to resign since they were now part of an independent political party with its own ideology and manifesto.

Sources in the IPP said that Awn Chaudhry and Langrial were asked by IPP president Abdul Aleem Khan to resign a couple of weeks back, but they were later instructed by IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen to stay in their present posi­tion till further directions. “Jahangir Tareen lingered on the decision since the government was negotiating a fa­vourable deal with the IMF and he did not want to give an impression that IPP members might have resigned owing to differences with the govern­ment”, a source in IPP said while elab­orating the delay in announcement of the anticipated decision.

The sources said that a decision to quit the federal cabinet will be taken after a meeting between Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif and Jahangir Khan Tareen which is likely soon. Sepa­rately, President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan held sepa­rate meetings with Nauman Khan Langrial and Amir Haider Singha in the party secretariat here to discuss the current political situation. Aleem Khan held detailed consultations with the leaders on the proposed manifes­to of the party, election strategy and other important matters. He assigned important tasks to the party leaders with the advice to hold political activi­ties in their respective districts.